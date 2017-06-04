Austin Theriault wins ARCA race at Elko

ELKO, Minn. (AP) -- Austin Theriault held off Christian Eckes in a side-by-side fight to the finish line Saturday night in the ARCA Racing Series event at Elko Speedway.

Theriault drove Ken Schrader's No. 52 Federated Auto Parts Toyota to victory in his first race on the 3/8-mile oval. The Fort Kent, Maine, driver also won the opener at Daytona and leads the season standings.

The 16-year-old Eckes, from Middletown, New York, drove the No. 15 Toyota for Venturini Motorsports.

Pole-sitter Riley Herbst was third, followed by Bret Holmes, Gus Dean, Cole Anderson and Zane Smith.