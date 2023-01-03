Austin, Texas among 2023 lineup of destinations for Peterborough Departures program

Peterborough travel agency BST Vacations has unveiled its 2023 lineup of destinations for flights from Peterborough Airport through its Peterborough Departures program.

This year, the company, part of the Blowes & Stewart Travel Group Ltd., will offer flights bringing travellers to destinations including New York City, St. John’s, N.L., Boston and Nashville, destinations that have been popular in past years.

As a first, Austin, Texas has been added as a destination for the 2023 season, the company announced Tuesday.

BST Vacations has also announced that it has partnered with a new airline, Nolinor Airlines, for 2023.

Nolinor Aviation, founded in 1992, is the largest airline carrier providing specialized commercial charter flights in Canada. The airline boasts a Boeing 737-800, its fleet’s largest aircraft, which is capable of carrying 189 passengers. The aircraft is part of the Boeing 737 NG (Next Generation) series and will be used for the season ahead.

It will be the largest passenger aircraft to take off and land at the Peterborough Airport.

“2022 was a very exciting and successful return to the program after not being able to run for two years during the pandemic. That success would not have been possible without the support of our past passengers,” stated BST Vacations president Scott Stewart.

“At the end of the 2022 season, we asked them for destination suggestions for 2023. Overwhelmingly our passengers asked us to return to cities that we visited previously over the past nine years of the program.

“We have given the people what they want, added Austin as a new destination, and are able to accommodate more passengers with the larger aircraft. We look forward to an amazing season of travel and exploring.”

Each flight, billed as “not your run of the mill travel experience,” will feature a little bit of Peterborough, too, according to BST Vacations.

Inflight food and beverage are included and will be all locally-sourced — part of BST’s “community first initiative.” With the initiative, food and beverage is not outsourced as part of an effort to support local businesses.

Continental breakfast and in-flight meals are hand-picked and made to order the morning of the flight by the catering department at the Sobeys store on Lansdowne Street West. Spirits and beer served on board will be sourced from local distilleries and craft brewers, according to the agency.

Last year, BST Vacations served the Publican House Pet Pilsner on board and collected a total of $1,500 in donations for the Humane Society’s Pet Project on their flights.

Would-be travellers can access full details on departures by visiting bit.ly/3Z6O0j2

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

