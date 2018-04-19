Austin Robertson, ex-Michigan State DL awaiting sexual assault trial, arrested in Kansas

Former Michigan State defensive end Auston Robertson was arrested Tuesday in Kansas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The troubles for former Michigan State defensive lineman Auston Robertson continue.

Robertson, who was dismissed from the MSU program last April after he was charged with sexual assault, was arrested Tuesday in Garden City, Kansas, where he attends community college and plays football. According to the Lansing State Journal, Robertson, 20, is potentially facing four charges: “aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, distribution of marijuana, and interfering with law enforcement officers.”

Conditions of Robertson’s bond stemming from the April 2017 sexual assault charge in Michigan allowed Robertson to attend Garden City Community College. That changed after Robertson’s arrest Tuesday in Kansas, where formal charges are expected.

From the Lansing State Journal:

Judge Clinton Canady III last summer agreed to modify Robertson’s bond so he could move from Ohio to attend school and play football in Kansas. He was required to wear a GPS tether as part of Canady’s conditions. On Thursday, Canady revoked Robertson’s bond in the local case.

Robertson is currently being held on a $300,000 bond in Kansas and is expected to be formally charged there next week, Matusko said. Robertson’s trial had been scheduled to begin in May. It’s unclear whether his Kansas case will affect the start date.

In Michigan, Robertson is awaiting trial on a felony charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, which relates to alleged non-consensual sexual penetration with force or coercion. Robertson was suspended from the MSU team when the investigation into his alleged conduct began. When the charge was filed, he was dismissed from the program.

Robertson was one of the top prospects in MSU’s 2016 recruiting class, but he nearly never made it to campus. He initially did not sign on national signing day because he was charged with misdemeanor battery for allegedly inappropriately touching a female classmate. From there, he entered a diversionary program and the charge was cleared from his record. Michigan State then accepted his national letter of intent on March 30, several weeks after signing day.

“Our decision to accept Auston Robertson’s signed National Letter of Intent and Big Ten Tender has been evaluated over the last three months while utilizing all resources available to us to thoroughly review his situation,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said in a school statement when the lineman signed.

“Our relationship with Auston began last summer when he committed to Michigan State. When we accepted his verbal (commitment), we also made a commitment to him and his family. We elected not to sign him in early February, and since then he has been accepted into a pretrial diversionary program and must continue to satisfy those requirements. Given all the information available to us, we believe Auston should be provided with an opportunity to begin his education and playing career at Michigan State.”

Robertson appeared in seven games as a true freshman, but never saw the field again. He played in 12 games last year at Garden City Community College, a top junior college program that often sends players back to the FBS level. He totaled 73 tackles and seven sacks.

