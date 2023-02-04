Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba at center of Magic-Timberwolves brawl that leads to five ejections

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers and Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba were at the center of a brawl on Friday that resulted in the ejection of five players.

The incident happened with 1:32 left in the third quarter as the Magic were up 83-73. Rivers appeared to approach the Magic bench to exchange words and Bamba, who was not checked into the game and wearing a warm-up shirt over his uniform, took exception.

Rivers and Bamba exchanged swings as the fight spilled onto the court from the sideline. The Magic's Jalen Suggs then tackled Rivers to the floor. Rivers and Bamba continued to wrestle on the floor as staff and teammates tried to separate the two.

Things get really heated between the Magic and Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/IM0qY9JN5h — Bally Sports Florida: Magic (@BallyMagic) February 4, 2023

It's not clear what lead to the altercation. In the play prior to the fight, Rivers missed a corner 3-point shot by the Magic's bench and words appeared to be exchanged.

"The play is under review for a hostile altercation," referees immediately announced.

Rivers, Jaden McDaniels and Taurean Prince were ejected from the Timberwolves. Bamba and Suggs were ejected on the Magic side.

After being ejected, Bamba posted a viral "(expletive) around, find out" meme on his Instagram Story as the game continued on without him.

The Magic went on to win the game 127-120.

This is the second NBA fight that has happened in as many nights. On Thursday, the Cav's Donovan Mitchell and Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks were both ejected following a spat. Brooks was suspended one game without pay for striking Mitchell in the groin and Mitchell was fined $20K for escalating the incident with pushing and shoving.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba at center of Magic-Timberwolves brawl