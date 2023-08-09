Austin Reaves: ‘I really just bet on myself and knew that I just needed an opportunity’

Austin Reaves was a revelation for the Lakers, raising his profile as a third option for the purple and gold during their playoff run this past season. His stellar play in his second NBA season landed him a team-friendly four-year extension worth $56 million and a spot on the USA National Team for the 2023 World Cup.

Reaves chopped it up with HoopsHype after Day 4 of camp in Las Vegas in a wide-ranging conversation to talk about everything from his new deal to the current roster construction of the Lakers.

What are your thoughts on the new Anthony Davis extension?

Austin Reaves: Sign it! You got to, he’s Anthony Davis. People out there doubt him sometimes but he’s arguably one of the most skilled players in the league. He’s got incredible IQ to the game. He’s a joy to play with and a joy to be around, so as long as I can be around him for my career, the better I’ll be for it.

In terms of work ethic, what have you picked up from LeBron James and Anthony Davis?

AR: A little bit of everything, honestly. As far as LeBron [James], he never wastes a second he’s not asleep. He’s doing something to enhance his body or treatment to feel better, be better. He’s in the gym all the time. Just how to be a pro… And AD basically the same thing just how to be a pro, kind of learn on the fly.

You came into the league telling teams not to draft you. Then you bet on yourself and signed a two-way deal with the Lakers. Now that you landed on a multi-year deal, that allows you to just focus on your game more. Is it a big relief?

AR: Hell yeah! That’s kind of how it’s always been my whole life. I’ve really bet on myself and really always just knew I needed an opportunity. Just put my foot down and the rest will take care of itself. I’ll figure out something to do and to at least be on the team and help the team so that was really it and hell yeah, it’s a big relief.

What sorts of things have you been working on this summer?

AR: A little bit of everything, just trying to get better as far as shooting off the dribble from three, but I’d like to think that I can do a little bit of everything and kind of just sharpen that and be as good as I can for next year and this right here.

Now that you have a couple days of the FIBA experience out here, how do the FIBA rules compare to what you’re used to in the NBA?

AR: It’s a little more physical. The continuation, what we would call goaltending, they don’t call goaltending. It’s just a couple of things you just kinda get used to. Overall, it’s still basketball.

A lot of your game is predicated on getting to the rim and drawing fouls. Has it been tougher on you? Have the referees not been calling the whistle as much as you’d expect?

AR: No, I just gotta adapt to how the game needs to be played. My brother [Spencer] plays overseas, so he talks to me about all that. So, I feel good.

This is now Day 4 (last day). Have you noticed the chemistry and camaraderie get better with your squad?

AR: Yeah, for sure. I mean the last couple days we might have possessions where we overpass. The guys we have on our team, we feel really good about how they play. If the roles were flipped we just swing-swing to the corner, you make that pass because the next time, if you’re fortunate, it could be a pass to you.

So it’s a good feeling knowing that we’re ready to catch and shoot whenever, and with the talent that we have with that we could do really good things.

What are you hoping to accomplish out here?

AR: This is kind of like an opportunity to hit the ground running when I get back to LA. Being able to play basketball for a month and kinda learn a new style of basketball and just kinda learn the FIBA rules. Kind of apply the FIBA and overseas way to basketball because I think it’s a beautiful thing to play the right way. Really have good chemistry – teams overseas have really good chemistry – and bring that back.

How do you like the additions the Lakers made with players like Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes, etcetera?

AR: I feel really, really good about what we did. You bring back the core that went to the Western Conference Finals and those pieces fit really well with what we kinda need because we lacked that last year. Overall, everybody’s competitive, and we kinda got that taste last year of running it back and trying to win a championship.

What sorts of things did you learn in your first playoff run?

AR: I learned a lot. The attention to detail. Obviously, being around LeBron and AD helps a lot. Just because they won a championship and they know what it takes. Really just attention to detail, and really taking every possession as seriously as you can, because you can win or lose a game in one possession in the playoffs. So that’s what it is, and on top of that just a little bit of the physicality in the playoffs. It can benefit you too, because you can be physical on defense as well.

What are your goals for the Lakers?

AR: The main goal for the Lakers is to win a championship. All I care about, all we care about, is to raise another banner in the rafters.

