‘Austin Powers’ actor Michael York lists longtime California home for $7M. Take a look

A home referred to as an “architectural jewel” owned by British actor Michael York has graced the Los Angeles real estate market for $6.99 million.

York, known for playing Basil Exposition in the “Austin Powers” films, is headed to the East Coast, according to the Los Angeles Times, which is why he’s listed the home he paid $260,000 for in 1976.

The three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home is tucked neatly away in Hollywood Hills, overlooking the City of Angels, off the Sunset Strip behind iron gates.

Along with its breathtaking views, the 4,200-square-foot home has a lot to offer in terms of high-end amenities, including:

High ceilings

Built-in bar

Floor-to-ceiling glass windows

“Texas limestone fireplace”

Patio

Private sundeck

Library

Chef’s kitchen

2-car garage

According to the listing, there is also “a bonus, privacy-ensuring adjacent vacant lot, creating the perfect opportunity to reimagine or redevelop a dream home.”

York told The Hollywood Reporter that he saw the house when he was shooting “Logan’s Run” more than four decades ago. He told his wife, photographer Pat York, about it, only to discover it was in escrow at the time. Fortunately for the Yorks, it fell out of escrow a week later and they were able to lock down the home.

He even spoke about being in the neighborhood years prior to purchasing the home.

“I had been up [there] when George Cukor, who had the house on the corner, had taken over the direction of ‘Justine’ with Anouk Aimée,” York told The Hollywood Reporter. “I remember going up and being enchanted by this street — and his house with its legendary connections — and I had no idea I would be back as a neighbor.”

While York is known for his comedy work in the “Austin Powers” movies, the English actor has some hefty titles under his name, including “Romeo and Juliet,” “Cabaret” and “Murder on the Orient Express,” according to IMDb.

The listing is held by Linda May and Guy Levy of Hilton & Hyland.

House for sale in Illinois befuddles Zillow Gone Wild. ‘A whole lot of choices made’

David Spade puts California digs on market for $20M. Oh, there’s a giant tree inside