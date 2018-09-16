Austin Peay sets school records with 11 TDs and 78-40 win

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) -- Kentel Williams rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns, including a 72-yarder, and Austin Peay set program records for points and touchdowns with a 78-40 win over Morehead State on Saturday night.

The 78 points surpassed the 73 scored against Morehead State in 1994. The Governors (2-1), ranked 23rd in the FCS coaches poll, scored 11 touchdowns, one more than the 10 they scored against the Eagles (1-2) on two other occasions, including last season when Austin Peay scored all 10 of its TDs on the ground in a 69-13 win.

This time, the Governors had seven rushing touchdowns. Their four receiving touchdowns, two to DeAngelo Wilson, came in the first half. Jeremiah Oatsvall threw two TD passes and rushed for 117 yards and a score. JaVaughn Craig also threw for two scores.

Austin Peay led 43-26 at halftime and 57-40 after three quarters.

Aaron Turk had a 92-yard kickoff return for a TD for Morehead State.