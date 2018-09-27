Austin Peay faces must-win at Jacksonville State

(STATS) - Maybe it's a positive for Austin Peay that its difficult trip to Jacksonville State on Saturday is no longer about the Governors trying to end the second-longest conference winning streak in FCS history.

The problem is, they've turned the storyline into them needing to rescue their bid to win the Ohio Valley Conference title and qualify the FCS playoffs.

Austin Peay is reeling from a 37-7 loss at UT Martin in their conference opener last week. It's turned this week's game into a must-win against the No. 8 Gamecocks, who have won 33 straight OVC games since 2013 and are particularly tough at Burgess-Snow Field.

Considering his 2-2 team entered the season with great optimism and its first-ever national ranking, third-year coach Will Healy is anxious to see his team's resiliency this week. He didn't think they were mentally and physically strong enough in the loss to UT Martin, although he took the blame as well.

"We were humbled and now we need to be hungry," said the 2017 STATS Eddie Robinson Award winner.

"We're doing some of the same things, we're not learning and correcting some of our mistakes. We went through a lot of adversity on Saturday."

Austin Peay finished second to Jacksonville State in the OVC last season and was one the first two teams to short of an at-large bid to the playoffs. The Govs' nonconference wins over struggling programs Presbyterian and Morehead State don't move the needle much, so they probably have to nab the OVC's automatic bid to reach the playoffs.

That's why last week's loss was so critical and this week's game is even more important.

"Being picked 1 and 2 in the preseason polls," Healy said, looking back, "they've (Jacksonville State) done their part; we're 0-1 in the conference and just got beat 37-7. I bet if they redid the polls right now, we'd be picked seven or eight. We're the ones who have to catch up."

Jacksonville State has won all 11 meetings since Austin Peay returned to the OVC in 2007.