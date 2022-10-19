NLCS: Austin Nola opens Padres floodgates with RBI off his little brother and Phillies starter Aaron

Austin Nola has secured bragging rights over his little brother Aaron. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Aaron and Austin Nola made baseball history on Wednesday as the first brothers to ever face off in an MLB playoff game.

Like he did in the regular season, Austin got the best of his little brother.

Aaron, 29, got the start on the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies in their Game 2 NLCS matchup against the San Diego Padres. Austin, 32, started at catcher for the Padres and batted ninth. He came to the plate in the fifth inning with his Padres trailing 4-2 and Ha-seong Kim standing on first base. He delivered. Austin hit an 0-2 sinker off his brother into right centerfield. Kim sprinted around the bases to score from first on the one-out single.

With the knock, Austin became the first player in MLB history to record an RBI off his brother in the playoffs. And he wasn't done. His RBI opened the floodgates in a five-run inning that led to an early exit for Aaron.

Austin came around to score the tying run on a Juan Soto double off the right-field wall. Then Aaron's day was done at 4 2/3 innings after he struck out Manny Machado.

But the Padres had one more out in the inning and scored three more runs with Brad Hand on the mound to take a 7-4 lead into the sixth. Aaron, who posted a 2.80 ERA in the regular season and entered the NLCS as a key part of Philadelphia' World Series hopes, was charged with six earned runs.

The's some serious brother-on-brother damage. And it's not the first time for Austin. During a June matchup, Austin hit a go-ahead RBI single off of Aaron in a 0-0 game.

Austin Nola gets the go-ahead hit against his brother, Aaron 🔥pic.twitter.com/RmgRcHFzsd — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 25, 2022

That hit likewise arrived on an 0-2 count. And it turned out to be the only run scored in a 1-0 Padres win. That stakes were considerably lower that day. Austin's hit on Wednesday has the potential to swing a series the Phillies led 1-0 with a trip to the World Series on the line.