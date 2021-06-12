Austin mass shooting: 14 hurt, 1 of 2 suspects at large, police say

One suspect is in custody and a second remains at large after a mass shooting that left 14 people injured in Austin's downtown entertainment district early Saturday.

Two victims were in critical condition and 12 were in stable condition, the Austin Police Department said.

PHOTO: Angela Hicks waits for police to finish investigating the scene of a mass shooting on Sixth Street in the entertainment district of Austin, Texas, June 12, 2021. (Nuri Vallbona/Reuters)

PHOTO: Police investigate the scene of a mass shooting in the Sixth Street entertainment district area of Austin, Texas, June 12, 2021. (Nuri Vallbona/Reuters)

More than 12 hours after the shooting, the department announced Saturday evening that one of two suspects was in custody. The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest, police said.

"We continue to work on this case and follow up on leads to apprehend the remaining suspect," the department said in a statement.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon has not released more information on the two suspects but had earlier said he believes both men will be successfully taken into custody.

After the gunfire was reported at 1:24 a.m. local time, "a large crowd" dispersed, police said.

The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident between two parties, Chacon said at a news conference, adding that most victims were "innocent bystanders."

PHOTO: The street is stained with blood near the scene of a shooting in Austin, Texas, June 12, 2021. (Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

PHOTO: Chief of police Joseph Chacon provies an update on overnight shootings in Austin, Texas, June 12, 2021. (Austin Police Department via AP)

Chacon commended officers' quick actions -- he said they ran to victims, applied tourniquets and performed CPR -- which he said played a role in avoiding fatalities.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler tweeted, "The uptick in gun violence locally is part of a disturbing rise in gun violence across the country as we exit the pandemic."

"APD and the City Council have initiated multiple violence prevention efforts in response- but this crisis requires a broader, coordinated response from all levels of government. One thing is clear - greater access to firearms does not equal greater public safety," Adler said.

Adler added, "We are fortunate not to have any fatalities but remain concerned for the two individuals in critical condition."

PHOTO: Police respond to a shooting on the 400 block of 6th St in Austin, Texas, June 12, 2021. (KVUE)

Any witnesses or people with information are urged to call the police, Chacon said.

