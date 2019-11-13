Austin Ingram sets Canadian record in 100m T13, finishes 4th at World Para Athletics Championships

Canadian Austin Ingram set a national record with a time of 10.99 seconds in finishing fourth in the men's 100m T13 at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai on Wednesday.

Ingram improved his Canadian record mark of 11.03 set in the heats and was .01 behind bronze medallist Johannes Nambala of Namibia. The 17-year-old from Petawawa, Ont., is competing at his first world championships.

Ireland's Jason Smyth won gold and Australia's Chad Perris took silver.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brent Lakatos was scheduled to compete in the men's 5000m T54 preliminary heats, but pulled out of the race due to "health issues which have affected his stamina," stated team lead Simon Nathan, to Athletics Canada. "Brent and his support team have made this decision in order to not affect his preparations for Tokyo."

Here's how other Canadians placed on Wednesday:

Kevin Strybosch of London finished 10th in the men's discus throw F37.

Diane Roy of Sherbrooke finished fifth in the women's 5000m T54.

Jessica Frotten of Whitehorse finished seventh in the women's 5000m T54.

CBC Sports is providing live coverage of the World Para Athletics Championships. Coverage continues on Thursday at 12 a.m. ET with the day eight morning session. Watch all the action here.