Austin Hill places fifth at Daytona International Speedway Road Course

Austin Hill finished fifth in the Sunoco 159 at Daytona International Speedway Road Course on Sunday.

Hill’s top-five finish added 48 points to his season total. Hill now sits at No. 1 in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series standings with 476 points.

Hill started in fourth position and led one lap in the race. The seventh-year driver has secured five career victories, with 13 top-five finishes and 30 results inside the top 10.

The Winston, Georgia native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting 12 spots higher than his career mark of 15.8 and completing the race 12 places ahead of his 16.7 career average finish.

Hill’s fifth-place finish came against a field of 38 drivers. The race endured five cautions and seven caution laps. There were 10 lead changes.

Sheldon Creed earned the checkered flag in the race, and Brett Moffitt finished second. Raphael Lessard placed third, with Matt Crafton securing fourth place. Hill rounded out the top five.

After Moffitt won Stage 1, Creed took control and won Stage 2 before earning the checkered flag.

