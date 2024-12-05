Austin Green scores 15, Texas State knocks off Arlington Baptist 97-49

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Austin Green had 15 points in Texas State's 97-49 victory against Arlington Baptist on Wednesday night.

Green shot 5 of 6 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line for the Bobcats (6-3). Tylan Pope scored 14 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line and added 11 rebounds. Josh O'Garro shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Eric Conner finished with 11 points for the Patriots. Arlington Baptist also got nine points and two steals from Isaiah Melvo. Ahmad Webster had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

