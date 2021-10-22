Austin FC hosts Houston in non-conference action

Houston Dynamo (6-13-12, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (7-19-4, 25th in the )

Austin; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +112, Houston +221, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC and the Houston Dynamo meet for a cross-conference matchup.

Austin FC is 5-8-2 in home games. Austin FC has allowed 30 of its 49 goals conceded in the second half of games.

The Dynamo are 0-9-6 in road games. Fafa Picault ranks fifth in MLS action with nine cards, all of them yellow. Houston has 63 cards with one red card.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. Houston won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cecilio Dominguez has seven goals and three assists for Austin FC. Sebastian Driussi has two goals over the past 10 games for Austin FC.

Picault has 11 goals and four assists for Houston. Darwin Quintero has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games for the Dynamo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin FC: 2-8-0, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 6.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

Houston: 3-5-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin FC: Matt Besler (injured), Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Benjamin Sweat (injured).

Houston: Nico Lemoine (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press