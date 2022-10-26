Ekeler’s Edge: CMC & Robinson trades, RB Trick or Treat and bye week plans

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Heading into his bye week, Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler joins Matt Harmon to break down the trades of James Robinson to the New York Jets and Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers before talking about his own performance against the Seattle Seahawks and what he saw from rookie RB Ken Walker.

After going through the Ask Austin mailbag, the guys play a Halloween-theme game of “Trick or Treat” with some RBs that had surprisingly good week 7 performances to predict if they will keep it up or come crashing back to Earth in the coming week.

03:00 NEWS / RB James Robinson traded to the Jets

09:15 NEWS / RB Christian McCaffrey traded to the 49ers

14:25 Seahawks 37, Chargers 23

25:18 Ask Austin mailbag

38:10 Trick or Treat RBs

41:15 Trick or Treat: D’Onta Foreman

42:40 Trick or Treat: Raheem Mostert

43:25 Trick or Treat: Travis Etienne

44:45 Trick or Treat: Gus Edwards

47:40 Trick or Treat: Eno Benjamin

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts