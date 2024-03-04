Austin Eckroat’s wife made a deal to fly in, and she saw a life-changing moment in person

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida — Austin Eckroat had never won a PGA Tour event entering the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

But he and his wife, Sally, who was home last week in Edmond, Oklahoma, meeting with contractors, made a deal: She would fly to Palm Beach County if Austin were in contention entering the weekend.

“After his Friday round he texted me, ‘Do you have a flight booked yet?’ ” Sally said.

Sally hopped on a plane, arriving in time Saturday for her husband’s back nine. Austin went from one shot out entering the weekend to tied for the lead after 54 holes, where he remained through a stormy Sunday that turned into Monday.

But with conditions much calmer, Eckroat started on No. 8 Monday and never relinquished that lead. In fact, he made it so comfortable he was able to play a stress-free 72nd hole, completing a 67 and four-day total 17-under 267 for his first professional win.

“I’m really not sure how I feel yet,” the 25-year-old former Oklahoma State All-American said after making his 50th start on the PGA Tour. “Been waiting for this moment my whole life.”

Winning on a Monday, with modest crowds, was appropriate for a man whose dad, Steve, says he’s so even-keeled and low-key that if he has a bad day on the course dinner “is not going to suck that night. He’s still pleasant.”

But, added, don’t misconstrue that for not having that passion. “He’s got a fire in him,” Steve said.

Eckroat, who shot a 65-67-68-67 and broke the Champion Course record for this event by three strokes, said he was the second most excited person “in the world” Monday – behind his dad.

Actually, Austin might have been the third most excited after watching Sally hurry to the green to give her husband a big hug and a kiss.

Austin was asked what she said.

“I couldn’t understand her,” he said. “She was still crying.”

Austin Eckroat and his wife Sally hold the trophy after winning the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa on March 4, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

That celebration came in front of a modest gallery surrounding the green and near-empty grandstands, the result of the first Monday finish on the PGA Tour in 13 months.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Sally said about the subdued celebration. “It was supposed to be this way. It felt very calming with less people out here. I think it was a blessing.”

Sally’s tears were understandable given how much a PGA Tour victory means these days, especially for golfers in Eckroat’s class.

Eckroat, who entered the weekend ranked No. 101 in the world, now is eligible for the remaining signature events this season, including this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, the Masters and the PGA Championship.

Not to mention he receives a $1.62 million winner’s check. Eckroat earned just more than $2.86 million in his first 49 career starts.

Eckroat was asked soon after hoisting the first-ever Cognizant Classic crystal trophy what he was looking forward to most.

“I’m looking forward to this afternoon and evaluating my schedule and seeing what the rest of the season is going to hold,” he said. “It’s just a great opportunity upcoming with what the win does for me. The job security I gain from that, as well. There’s a lot that this got for me.”

Finishing 2nd at 2023’s Byron Nelson gave Eckroat invaluable experience

Eckroat’s only previous flirtation with victory on the Tour was the 2023 Byron Nelson. He was tied for the lead after 54 holes before shooting a 65 and finishing tied for second.

That weekend, though, was an invaluable experience.

“I didn’t really know what to expect, what the feeling would be,” Austin said. “I knew finishing second was heartbreaking.”

Eckroat could have become unnerved early when he missed a 7-foot birdie put on No. 10, his third hole of the day. And Steve, who played college golf at Oklahoma City University and has been Austin’s swing instructor, wondered how his son would react.

Steve was feeling pretty good watching Austin’s early iron play but got a bit nervous when his putts were not falling, wondering if “he was going to start pressing” after a slow start on the greens.

Those nerves calmed after Austin made consecutive birdie putts at Nos. 12 and 13, both from around 7 feet.

That gave him a cushion – even with his lone bogey of the day at No. 14 – entering the daunting Bear Trap. But a par on the par-3 No. 15, the toughest hole over the tournament’s four days, and a birdie on No. 16 helped for what he called “the scariest tee shot of the year” at the par-3 No. 17.

But that tee shot came with a three-shot lead over Eric van Rooyan, who finished Sunday at 14-under, and Min Woo Lee.

Making the final hole as stress-free as it can get for a champion.

“Just tried to keep a calm demeanor,” said Austin, who added he was a lot less calm on the inside. “I think I do pretty well at that in all aspects, whether I’m playing bad or good.

“It just comes natural. I’m that way in everyday life, not just on the golf course. Just pretty stoic, never too high, never too low. I think it’s a blessing in golf, though.”

