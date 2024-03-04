Austin Eckroat claims first PGA Tour win at 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

Inclement weather delayed the final round of the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches by more than three hours on Sunday afternoon and pushed the first event of the PGA Tour’s Florida Swing to a Monday finish.

After heavy rains pummelled PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Austin Eckroat found himself in the lead at 15 under entering the fifth day of play. Eleven holes later he walked away with the trophy at 17 under for his first PGA Tour win in just his 50th start. Eckroat made two birdies over seven holes on Sunday afternoon before play was called due to darkness and the 25-year-old doubled down on Monday and signed for a 4-under 67 to seal the three-shot win.

Starting the day on the 8th hole, Eckroat eased back into his round with pars on his opening four holes before a pair of birdies on Nos. 12 and 13. A pulled putt from six feet for par led to his lone bogey of the final round on the par-4 14th, but the Oklahoma State grad extended his lead back to three shots with another birdie on No. 16.

Min Woo Lee (67) and Erik van Rooyen (63) finished T-2 at 14 under.

The PGA Tour is back in action next week in Orlando with the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek