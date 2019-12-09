Austin Dillon, wife Whitney expecting first child
Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon and wife Whitney are expecting their first child, the couple announced Monday morning via Instagram.
Married in December 2017, the two found a creative way to spread the news by using images from a photoshoot at Charlotte Motor Speedway, site of Dillon’s first career NASCAR Cup Series victory in the 2017 Coca-Cola 600.
A lot of firsts for me at this race track! Baby Dillon coming June 2020
A post shared by austindillon3 (@austindillon3) on Dec 9, 2019 at 8:26am PST
Congrats to the future Mama and Daddy Dillon.
