Austin Dillon tops Kevin Harvick for Chicagoland Cup pole

Jim Utter
motorsport.com

Dillon went out midway through Saturday’s qualifying session but his average lap speed of 176.263 mph was enough to hang on to the end and claim the pole for Sunday’s Camping World 300 at Chicagoland Speedway.

It’s the third pole of the year for Dillon and sixth of his career.

-place finishes, respectively.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

“I had a good meeting between first and second practice (Saturday) and had a good idea what we wanted to make changes on, we were able to make them and the car was fast,” Dillon said. “I’m pretty proud of these guys.

“It’s our third pole this year, we just need to translate it to the race. We’ve had four really bad weeks of getting wrecked and having random stuff happening. We need a good run and this is a good way to start it.

“I know no pole-winner has won this race. I hope we can change that this weekend.”

Kevin Harvick ended up second (176.091 mph) and Dillon’s Richard Childress Racing teammate, Daniel Hemric, was third (175.959 mph), which could be another good sign for the organization.

“I feel good about it. I feel that we have a car that drives good,” Dillon said. “We’ve made some good adjustments and got all out of our car we could.”

Jimmie Johnson qualified fourth and Kurt Busch rounded out the top-five.

Finishing the top 10 starters: Clint Bowyer, Michael McDowell, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney.

) were fastest in Saturday’s two practice sessions.

1

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

30.636

 

176.263

2

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

30.666

0.030

176.091

3

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

30.689

0.053

175.959

4

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

30.738

0.102

175.678

5

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

30.759

0.123

175.558

6

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

30.783

0.147

175.421

7

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

30.788

0.152

175.393

8

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

30.824

0.188

175.188

9

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

30.837

0.201

175.114

10

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

30.841

0.205

175.092

11

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

30.869

0.233

174.933

12

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

30.881

0.245

174.865

13

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

30.916

0.280

174.667

14

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

30.932

0.296

174.576

15

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

30.938

0.302

174.543

16

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

30.940

0.304

174.531

17

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

30.967

0.331

174.379

18

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

30.974

0.338

174.340

19

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

31.037

0.401

173.986

20

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

31.067

0.431

173.818

21

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

31.070

0.434

173.801

22

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

31.084

0.448

173.723

23

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

31.155

0.519

173.327

24

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

31.167

0.531

173.260

25

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

31.170

0.534

173.244

26

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

31.184

0.548

173.166

27

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

31.194

0.558

173.110

28

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

31.253

0.617

172.783

29

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

31.287

0.651

172.596

30

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

31.346

0.710

172.271

31

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

31.452

0.816

171.690

32

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

31.513

0.877

171.358

33

52

United States
United States

 Bayley Currey 

 

Chevrolet

31.641

1.005

170.665

34

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

31.702

1.066

170.336

35

51

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

 

Ford

31.901

1.265

169.274

36

77

United States
United States

 Quin Houff 

 

Chevrolet

32.107

1.471

168.188

37

53

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki 

 

Chevrolet

32.126

1.490

168.088

38

27

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

32.185

1.549

167.780

What to Read Next