Austin Cindric drives No. 22 Ford Mustang to second-place finish at Richmond Raceway

Austin Cindric finished second in the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway, adding 50 points to his season total.

Cindric now sits at No. 4 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff standings with 2067 points. He’s posted 11 top-five finishes in 2019.

Christopher Bell finished out front in the race, with Cole Custer placing third. Justin Allgaier took fourth place, followed by Chase Briscoe in the No. 5 spot.

Bell also was victorious in each of the race’s first two stages.

Cindric qualified in the pole position at 118.901 mph. The third-year driver has tallied two career victories, 18 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 32 races.

Cindric battled 37 other cars in the field and the race endured five cautions and 31 caution laps. There were four lead changes before the checkered flag.

With Bell finishing out front in Joe Gibbs’s Supra, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 973 points, followed by Chevrolet in the No. 2 spot with 966. Ford sits at No. 3 with 954 points on the season.

