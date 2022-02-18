Austin Butler Transforms Into Elvis Presley in Trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s 'Elvis' Biopic

Warner Bros. has released the official trailer of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis.

Starring Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood's Austin Butler — who perfects Presley's accent — Elvis follows the life and career of the King of Rock and Roll, which tragically ended when he was only 42 years old. Luhrmann’s trailer is narrated by Tom Hanks, who portrays Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker, and sees how the singer's upbringing with Black music shaped his musical style and the criticism he received for his performances.

Joining Butler and Hanks in the cast are Olivia DeJonge as Presley's’ wife, Priscilla, Richard Roxburgh as Presley's father Vernon Presley, Helen Thomson as Presley's mother Gladys, Alton Mason as Little Richard, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as B.B. King, Yola as Sister Rosetta Tharpe and more.

Watch the full trailer above. Elvis premieres June 24.

