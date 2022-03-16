Austin Butler and Tom Hanks' Elvis Biopic to Premiere at 2022 Cannes Film Festival (Reports)

Elvis is set to shake up the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The biopic, starring Austin Butler as rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley, will premiere at the upcoming festival, which will take place between May 17 and May 28, Deadline and Variety reported. Elvis is then slated to hit theaters nationwide on June 24.

Directed by Moulin Rouge's Baz Luhrmann, the film stars Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley and Tom Hanks as Presley's manager Col. Tom Parker. The story tracks the star's rise to fame and impact on American culture.

During a press event last month, Luhrmann, 59, said he was inspired to make a movie about Presley due to "musical icons in my life that were so important to me." This is Luhrmann's first movie since 2013's The Great Gatsby.

"I was an Elvis fan but I don't know that that fan-hood was in any way the reason I wanted to do Elvis," he said. "But the truth is that in this modern era, the life of Elvis couldn't be a better canvas to explore America in the 50s and 60s. That's what drew me in, that and a guy named Col. Tom Parker."

Butler also spoke about why he was interested in playing Presley, saying that "fundamentally getting to explore the humanity of somebody who has become the wallpaper of society in a way" was what drew him in.

"He's such an icon and held to superhuman status," Butler explained. "To get to explore that for years and learn why he was the way that he was, it was such a joy that I could do that for the rest of my life probably."

The 30-year-old actor said he underwent intensive vocal coaching for "six to seven days a week" for several months.

"[It's] huge shoes to fill," he said of his singing. "I think when I began the process of this I set out to get my voice to sound identical to his. I held that for a long time and what that does is it also instills fear, that I'm not going to achieve that or whatever. That got the fire inside of me burning to work and work and work."

