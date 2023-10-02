Austin Butler Supports Girlfriend Kaia Gerber at the Valentino Show During Paris Fashion Week

The 'Elvis' star and model daughter of Cindy Crawford walked hand in hand on Sunday

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2023 in Paris, France.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are going strong!

The Elvis actor, 32, walked hand in hand with his model girlfriend, 22, at the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

Gerber — daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Casamigos tequila co-owner Rande Gerber — opened the show by walking down the aisle in a white laser-cut minidress with side cutouts.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2023 in Paris, France.

It’s been a busy week for Gerber, who appeared in the final show for Alexander McQueen creative director Sarah Burton on Saturday, writing the experience was “an emotional and deeply moving moment” on Instagram.

In a letter addressed to Burton in the post, Gerber wrote, “I remember walking into the McQueen atelier for the first time; wide-eyed, nervous, and excited. I remember the exhale as I was greeted by you with a smile and a hug. I stood astonished while you built a sculpture on my body. You taught me that art flourishes within a home. That when we create a safe environment, we may allow our artistic expression to roam wild and free. Working with you always felt like home.

“Sometimes in the labyrinth of genius we can forget to be kind, but you never fell into that trap. In fact, I believe that kindness always lived, wholly embodied in your creations,” she continued. “I always felt like your heart was represented in your designs. Beautiful and delicate and strong, with intricacies woven throughout. An attention that only comes with time.”

“In your 26 years at McQueen, you carried the torch with the utmost grace, attentiveness, and creativity,” she concluded. “You dreamt for all of us and brought those dreams to life. Your designs felt like a gentle armor, like a thoughtful articulation, like a warm hug. Like they were made for us. And dear maestro, they were.”

On Instagram, Valentino described Gerber as “the face of #ValentinoBlackTie.”

Butler and Gerber first publicized their relationship on the red carpet while attending W magazine's annual Best Performances party back in March 2022.

In August, the couple were spotted on a double-date at Nobu Malibu with Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner.

"She seems really happy," an insider previously told PEOPLE of Gerber's relationship with Butler. "All of her friends think he's really cute."



