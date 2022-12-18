Austin Butler Rages Over White Elephant Gift Exchange In Diss-Laden 'SNL' Sketch

“Elvis” star and “SNL” host Austin Butler wasn’t cool with the theft of his “perfect” gift during a white elephant gift exchange sketch on this weekend’s episode.

The sketch focused on the popular holiday occasion where, according to WhiteElephantRules.com, participants pool together gifts and draw numbers to decide a gift selection order.

The first participant picks out a gift and, afterward, following participants can decide on whether to pick up a gift from the pool or steal another participant’s gift, the site explained.

Butler’s character, who is the second person to pick a gift in the exchange sketch, opens his present to find an ashtray that he claims he’s sought for himself.

“To whoever got this, thank you, for real, I am going to cherish this forever, it is perfect,” said Butler as he hugged the ashtray.

Departing cast member Cecily Strong’s character later decided to steal Butler’s ashtray instead of picking a new gift.

Butler, who argued about the “mean as hell” nature of the gift exchange, proceeded to let his anger out on “wicked little woman” Strong and added that he wouldn’t take a scented candle gift from cast member Ego Nwodim’s character to save her from having a stinky house.

You can watch Butler’s holiday disses toward the characters of “Saturday Night Live” cast members – and his surprise gift later in the sketch – below.

