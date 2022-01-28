Austin Butler Meets Ashley Tisdale's 10-Month-Old Daughter Jupiter for the First Time: 'So Special'

Austin Butler

Ashley Tisdale finally introduced her daughter to her longtime friend Austin Butler.

The High School Musical star, 36, posted a series of photos on Instagram Thursday including Butler, 30, holding Jupiter Iris, 10 months, and her daughter sweetly placing her hands on his face.

She reflected on staying virtually connected with the actor even when they couldn't be together in person.

"He didn't get to see me pregnant in person because it's been two 1/2 years since he's been home but this guy FaceTimed me throughout and it felt like he was there," she wrote of expecting Jupiter with her husband, Christopher French.

She added, "He even FaceTimed Jupiter in the hospital the morning after I had her. He's one of my best friends and to see him with Juju is so special ❤️."

Last week, the actress shared on social media that she reunited with Butler after their long separation.

She wrote on her Instagram Story, "When you haven't seen your best friend in 2 1/2 years," and added on her second Story, "You hold on real tight and don't wanna let go."

The pair have known each other since they were 15 years old and costarred in Disney Channel's Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure in 2011.

Butler is not Jupiter's first celebrity pal. She met Tisdale's close friend and High School Musical castmate Vanessa Hudgens at two months old and immediately gravitated toward the actress.

"Literally Jupiter opened her arms like hold me the minute she met Ness," Tisdale shared alongside a photo of the pair spending time together. "Warmed my heart."

In her own post, Hudgens, 33, raved about meeting Tisdale's newborn. "I melt over this angel," she wrote.