Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Hold Hands During “Dune: Part Two” Premiere Date Night in London

The couple attended an afterparty together following the 'Dune: Part Two' premiere in Leicester Square on Thursday

WP Pix/SplashNews Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler leave 'Dune: Part Two' afterparty.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber had a cute date night on Thursday.

After Gerber, 22, appeared to have supported her boyfriend Butler, 32, at the London premiere of his new movie Dune: Part Two in Leicester Square, with a fan account on Instagram posting photos of the model posing with fans at the event, the pair then attended the afterparty together.

The couple were pictured holding hands as they arrived at the post-premiere bash, which was held at the London venue, Old Sessions House, with Butler looking dapper in his black Gucci suit.

Neil Mockford/Ricky Vigil M/GC Images Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler leave 'Dune: Part Two' afterparty.

Related: Zendaya and Florence Pugh Slay the Red Carpet at Dune: Part Two Premiere in Mexico City

Meanwhile, Gerber stunned in a glittering brown maxi dress teamed with a pair of metallic strappy heels as she held what appeared to be a fluffy black jacket.

The supermodel accessorized her look with a gold clutch bag and wore her hair in loose waves.

Butler and Gerber first sparked romance rumors in December 2021 and eventually went public with their relationship in March 2022.

Dave Benett/Getty Kaia Gerber attends 'Dune: Part Two' reception following London premiere.

The couple joined Butler's Dune: Part Two costars including Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Timothée Chalamet at the premiere, which came ahead of Butler's appearance on Friday's The Graham Norton Show.

While speaking about his strange appearance in the film in a preview clip from the Friday night show, Butler discussed the lengthy process of transforming into the character he plays in the movie, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

“I had another film coming up and the director begged me not to shave my head, so I had to have three hours of makeup to give me a bald head and no eyebrows. It was incredible," he explained.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler.

Related: Austin Butler Defends Calling Ex Vanessa Hudgens a 'Friend': 'I Was in No Way Trying to Erase Anything'

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month, Butler spoke further about his lack of eyebrows in the movie.

Story continues

“Austin, did you miss your eyebrows making this movie?,” Kimmel asked about Butler's character's look.

“It was so liberating not having eyebrows," Butler replied. “You don’t realize how much they weigh you down. I was just streamlined."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dune: Part Two picks up where the first movie left off. According to the official synopsis, the film, based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name, "will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides [Chalamet] as he unites with Chani [Zendaya] and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family."

"Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee," the synopsis continues.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.