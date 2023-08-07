Austin Butler Joins David Beckham to Help Lift Fallen Tree from Road for Drivers in Canada

The actor and the former soccer star flexed their muscles to do a good deed up north

Victoria Beckham/Instagram Austin Butler joined David Beckham to help lift a fallen tree to allow drivers in Canada to pass along the road.

Austin Butler and David Beckham flexed their muscles for a good deed.

The Elvis actor, 31, and the former soccer star, 48, joined forces — along with several other guys including Beckham's 18-year-old son Cruz — to lift a large tree that had fallen onto the road in Muskoka, Ontario, preventing drivers from getting through.

Beckham's wife, Victoria Beckham, captured the heroic moment in a video shared on her Instagram page on Sunday. The group could be seen holding the tree above their heads to allow a large black SUV to proceed down the road. "Okay, so they're lifting so the cars can go through. Excellent. Nice work, boys," the fashion designer, 49, said off-camera as she cheered them on.

"Did u ever think u would see Elvis and Beckham lifting a tree?? Helping the community in Muskoka 🌲 😂. I’m impressed gentleman! Kisses," Victoria wrote in the post's caption.

Victoria also shared footage of the men lifting the tree on her Instagram Story, and she couldn't help but gush about her husband. "There's a tree that has fallen down, and look how manly my husband is. David looking very manly. Push harder — come on guys," she said.

The reason why Beckham and Butler were in Canada together was not included in Victoria's post. However, it seems the tree-hoisting happened before the Beckhams traveled to Texas to watch Inter Miami take on FC Dallas in a Leagues Cup match on Sunday. Beckham is a co-owner of Miami's MLS team.

David posted a snapshot on Instagram showing him, Victoria, and their kids Romeo, 20, and Harper, 12, posing together inside Toyota Stadium. "WOW what a night in Dallas... Thank you for the love," he captioned the family photo.

While Butler impressed movie fans — and nabbed an Oscar nomination — with his portrayal of the King of Rock 'n' Roll in the 2022 Elvis biopic, he looks virtually unrecognizable in his latest film role.

Earlier this year, Butler was featured as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in the trailer for Dune: Part Two.

Butler could be seen sporting a shaved head and eyebrows in his new villain role. "Austin Butler brought to the screen something that would be a cross between a psychotic, sociopath serial killer and Mick Jagger," filmmaker Denis Villeneuve told Vanity Fair of Butler's performance.



Warner Bros. Pictures Austin Butler stars as villain Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in 'Dune: Part Two.'

In the sci-fi movie, Butler steps into the shoes of Feyd-Rautha, who is a member of the Harkonnen clan that killed Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) and destroyed protagonist Paul's (Timothée Chalamet) house on Arrakis.

"He's someone Machiavellian, much more cruel, much more strategic, and is more narcissistic," Villeneuve teased to Vanity Fair of the character, during a larger preview of the upcoming epic.



Dune: Part Two hits theaters Nov. 3 and also stars Florence Pugh, Zendaya, and Javier Bardem.

