Austin brings win streak into matchup with the LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy (5-3-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (6-1-2, second in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +133, Los Angeles +193, Draw +246; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin comes into a matchup with Los Angeles as winners of four games in a row.

Austin is 3-1-2 against Western Conference opponents. Austin leads MLS with a +14 goal differential, scoring 22 goals while giving up eight.

The Galaxy are 3-2-0 in conference games. Chicharito leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with five goals. The Galaxy have scored 10.

Sunday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Driussi has scored seven goals with two assists for Austin. Maximiliano Urruti has four goals.

Chicharito has scored five goals for the Galaxy. Dejan Joveljic has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Austin: Averaging 2.4 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Galaxy: Averaging 1.1 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Jhohan Romana (injured).

Galaxy: Victor Vazquez (injured), Adam Esparza-Saldana (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

