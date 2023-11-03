Austen Kroll Claims He and Olivia Flowers Didn't Hook Up After Rod Razavi Learns She Left Her Bra at His House

Austen Kroll told Rod Razavi on Thursday's episode of 'Southern Charm' that 'nothing happened' with Olivia Flowers, though they 'cuddled a little bit'

Getty;Stephanie Diani/Bravo 'Southern Charm' stars Austen Kroll (left), Olivia Flowers and Rod Razavi

Thursday’s Southern Charm began with Rod Razavi helping Jarrett “JT” Thomas clean up the clubhouse after the group dinner, but some of the mess couldn’t be contained.

Austen Kroll met up with Olivia Flowers and said that Taylor Ann Green sending Whitney Sudler-Smith a naked photo “threw me for a f---ing loop.”

“That was such a strange decision,” Olivia, 31, said.

She asked Austen, 36, if he ever received a nude from Taylor, 28, during her “spinout session.”

“I never got a nudie from Taylor,” he claimed.

Austen said it made him sad to hear from Olivia at Shep Rose’s pheasant dinner that she thought he didn’t care about their relationship.

“I want to be able to trust you and get back there, I just don’t know how,” Olivia said to him.

Austen understood. “I do love you and I know that I’ve hurt you, but I just know that you and I are supposed to be in each other’s lives,” the Trop Hop beer founder told Olivia.

Meanwhile, Shep, 43, confronted Whitney, 55, about receiving a nude from his ex-girlfriend.

“You should have told me about the nude photo just right off the bat,” Shep said to Whitney. “And you showed it to everyone else. It’s not cool.”

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images 'Southern Charm' star Taylor Ann Green

Whitney said he thought the photo “was just a joke” and didn’t purposefully hide it from Shep. “Just so you know, I deleted it,” Whitney added.

Shep urged Whitney to be supportive of Taylor as she processed their breakup. “She just needs support and an ally right now,” the Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar author said.

A LIAR IN CAROLINA?

Shep decided to host a boys trip to Linville, North Carolina, so they piled into a party bus and headed out.



On the ride, Craig Conover asked the tough questions.



“Do you think panda bears are real?” he said to the group. “I really wanted them to be real.”



JT, 38, told Craig, 34, that pandas do, in fact, exist. “There’s just no evidence,” Craig stated.



When the guys made it to their destination and started drinking and cooking dinner (they prepared heart-shaped burgers in honor of Valentine’s Day), they contemplated the reality of another situation: whether or not Austen and Olivia hooked up recently.



Rod, 40, told JT that a female friend of his went over to Austen’s house and saw a bra sitting on an ottoman there.



“He had Olivia over, so this is assuming that’s hers,” Rod said.

Cynthia Hicks/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty 'Southern Charm' stars (from left) Shep Rose, Whitney Sudler-Smith, Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.

Craig asked Austen about the situation and Austen claimed nothing happened.



“We met up in the morning for coffee just to talk. And then we went to lunch and she literally was like, ‘Honestly, I just want to watch a movie at your house,’” Austen said. “That’s just what we do. We used to do it so often. I was like, ‘Yeah, of course.’”



Austen explained that they watched “three quarters” of her favorite rom-com, starring Ashton Kutcher, and “then guess who left her f---ing bra on like my little pouf?”



Craig guessed Olivia and Austen confirmed his guess was correct.



After the men sat down to dinner of burgers and Velveeta, it didn’t take long for JT to hint at how upset Rod felt about Olivia and Austen possibly reconnecting.



“I heard that Olivia and you hung out on Thursday and then I was out with a girlfriend of mine and she told me that there was a bra on the ottoman,” Rod said at the dinner table.



Austen retorted, “Nothing happened. We cuddled a little bit. She kissed me right on the chest and she f---ing left.”



Craig suggested Austen and Rod speak in private and they obliged.

Rod told Austen he assumed he and Olivia made out.



“It’s not easy to watch someone I like get closer to her ex,” Rod said to Austen.



“What do you think it’s like for me though?” Austen asked.



Austen also assured, “I am not trying to get her back because I would just hurt her again.”

Rod urged Austen to “just tell me the truth if you made out.”



Austen stood by the claim that nothing happened. “That’s not what it was,” he said to Rod.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

