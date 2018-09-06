This Aussie Rules Football Goal Is a Miracle of Geometry

While Americans are waiting anxiously for the NFL to return on Thursday night, there was already some thrilling football action earlier in the day. Aussie rules football, that is.

In AFL action between Richmond and Hawthorn, Richmond’s Dustin Martin scored a goal from what can only be described as an impossible angle, made even more impressive by the fact that he was dangerously close to running out of bounds.

This photo does a good job of illustrating what Martin was looking at.

Martin was voted as Richmond’s best player of the game (leading his side in passing) and was carried off the field on the shoulders of his teammates.