Aussie Robyn Choi leads by three as LPGA Q-Series field cut to 70

The field at LPGA Q-Series was cut to the top 65 and ties after Rounds 4 in Mobile, Alabama. A total of 70 players advanced. Two rounds remain in the 108-hole marathon at RTJ’s Magnolia Grove.

Australia’s Robyn Choi, No. 339 in the Rolex Rankings, leads the field by three strokes after carding back-to-back 64s. Choi, who hasn’t made a bogey in 57 holes, paces the field at 21-under 265. Japan’s Yuri Yoshida and So Mi Lee both shot 65 in the fourth round and are tied for second at 18 under.

“I think I hit most greens,” said Choi, who last played on the LPGA in 2020. “I’m hitting them close as well, making the putts. Definitely making more than I have the last few months, so that’s good … just everything in general is clicking together, I think.”

Former Solheim Cup player Mina Harigae, who finished 101st on the CME points list, missing her full card by a single position, holds a share of fifth at 14 under.

Mina Harigae/LPGA photo

Mina Harigae/LPGA photo

Former Clemson fifth-year senior Savannah Grewal shot 67 to remain in the top 10 at 13 under. Grewal, who recently turned professional to compete in Q-Series, medaled at the first stage of qualifying school and then opted to leave college after sailing through the second stage.

Over the past year, Grewal dropped four strokes off her scoring average in college golf.

“I think honestly, just knowing that I’m good enough to compete out here is a big thing,” said Grewal. “I think that helps with the confidence for sure.”

The top 45 and ties after 108 holes will earn 2024 LPGA eligibility, with players finishing 1-20 receiving a higher category of status.

The cut fell at 3 under. Notable players who missed the cut include Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, Emma Talley, Christina Kim, Emma Spitz and Su Oh.

The final round, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was pushed to Wednesday after 3 inches of rain fell on Saturday in Mobile, forcing Saturday’s third round to be postponed to Sunday.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek