An Aussie guide to saving water

'Now, your summer is positively Antipodean, complete with parched lawns, dust bowls, dry riverbeds, bushfires and the dreaded hosepipe ban,' says Lette - HENRY NICHOLLS

This summer has been so scorchingly hot, it’s hard to wear anything but a smile. Temperatures have soared to a new UK high of 40.3C (104F).

Parts of England have also experienced their driest July since records began. So it’s no surprise that we’re about to experience the two words Aussies hate most: “hosepipe” and “ban”.

When I first moved to England in the late 1980s, the summer was one long squelch of wellies and brollies. “I love the English summer – it’s my favourite day of the year,” I used to joke.

It rained all the time. I shudder to think how many days I’ve spent huddled around a British barbecue, pretending I didn’t have icicles forming on my eyebrows and stalactites dangling from each nostril, while nibbling on half-cooked, soggy sausages; the fog so cold that simply taking a gulp of air risked chipping a tooth. I thought that was why it was called Chipping Norton.

But no more. Now, your summer is positively Antipodean, complete with parched lawns, dust bowls, dry riverbeds, bushfires and the dreaded hosepipe ban. Back in Oz, meanwhile, Australians are growing webbed feet from the constant rain.

Since January, the east coast has been bombarded by a constant deluge. The downpour is of such biblical proportions that it’s tempting to start building an ark. Recent research conducted by Ipsos showed that 84 per cent of Brits are worried about global warming, and no wonder, when our two nations have suddenly swapped climates.

'Aussies are an easy-going, laid-back mob, but the one thing we are not cavalier about is water', says Lette

Having grown up in Australia, I’m used to hot weather. In the summer, it’s often so hot, the hens lay hard-boiled eggs. The trees positively whistle for dogs. You know the drought’s bad when people start joking about having to close two lanes of the local swimming pool, and demand a buy-back on water pistols.

Obviously, our humour is as dry as our weather. Aussies are an easy-going, laid-back mob, but the one thing we are not cavalier about is water. Three-minute showers are the rule. Councils hand out waterproof egg timers that suction onto shower tiles to remind you when to turn off the taps.

Washing your car in summer will drive you into social Siberia. Flouting hosepipe bans is a lethal business. There’s no hosing-down arguments about illegal hosing. “Water rage” has led to neighbours attacking one another, a few cases resulting in death.

When I moved to Britain, I was shocked at your aquatic profligacy. I would shriek when I saw friends leave the tap running while cleaning their teeth, or not turning off the shower while shaving their legs. With heatwaves predicted to increase during August and no rain forecast, you Poms are going to need a bit of re-education when it comes to water consumption.

My number one tip involves number twos – stop flushing the lavatory so often. The Aussie rule is “If it’s yellow, let it mellow. If it’s brown, flush it down.”

Now, let’s talk about bathing. When I mentioned the English water shortage to my three sisters, they scoffed: “As Brits only bathe once a week, it won’t be an issue.” I’m afraid the perception down under is that an Englishman hides his money under the soap. But having lived here for so long, I know you love nothing more than a scrub in the tub.

'When I first moved to England in the late 1980s, the summer was one long squelch of wellies and brollies,' says Lette

Well, not any more. Your kids must learn to share bathwater, starting with the oldest and going down to the youngest. Parents now simply have to make do with a “top and tail”.

Despite the fact that England’s privatised water companies leak up to 2.4 billion litres on a daily basis, on the home front not a drop of water can be wasted. For example, while waiting for the shower to get hot, collect the cold water in a bucket to pour over your roses. And when you invariably trip en route to the garden, spilling water all over the carpet, I want you to think of those water-company bosses, such as Wessex Water’s Colin Skellett, lying supine by their swimming pools, sipping martinis.

If you use eco-friendly laundry detergent, you can also run a hose from the washing machine into the flower beds. Although one of my Aussie outback pals wears his clothes in the shower, so they get a bit of a shampoo. But it’s not all grim news. During a bad drought a few years back, anxious New South Wales residents looked to our premier. His learned advice? “Shower with a friend.”

An Aussie pal, Patrick Cook, who has English parents, suggests we simply: “Visit the Lake District. Sit in lake. Await instructions.” My own favourite way to save water is to only drink alcohol.

So that’s my top tip – let your lawn be the only dry thing about you. Cheers!

8 easy ways to save water at home

Shorter showers The number one thing most people can do to save water is avoid baths and spend less time showering. The average showerhead uses 12 litres of water per minute so showers can waste hundreds of litres of water. Four minutes is a good time to aim for. Waterwise has a Spotify playlist of four-minute tunes to help you keep time. Run the tap less frequently Use a bowl in the sink when washing fruit, vegetables of dishes. You can then use the waste water to water your plants. Rather than running the tap until it’s cold, fill a jug of water and put it in the fridge for when you want cold water. Turn off the tap when you clean your teeth or shave. A running tap uses up to nine litres of water a minute. Use machines more mindfully Wait until you have a full load before using your washing machine or your dishwasher. Contact your water company Ask it what it can offer. Many water companies offer free water-saving equipment, including aerator fittings and showerheads that you can fit into taps to reduce water consumption but not pressure. You might also be able to claim a cistern displacement device, a bag filled with crystals that expand in the cistern and save 1.2 litres of water when you flush the toilet. Both items are also easy to find at home stores for a few pounds apiece. Change your habits If everyone uses their taps at the same time during a hosepipe ban it lowers the water pressure, affecting how much water can make it to houses. So using water at non-peak periods – not in the mornings and evenings – will help improve the water pressure for the whole of your area. Garden more efficiently It may look parched but grass is really resilient; it doesn’t need watering as it’ll bounce back as soon as we have some rain. When it comes to flowers, use a watering can and water either early morning or in the evening to avoid evaporation. If you’re washing dishes by hand, use an eco-friendly detergent and you can re-use the water on your plants. Save a flush Another way to re-use dish water is to pour it down your toilet to flush without having to draw in new water. And when it comes to the toilet, it pays to know your buttons: small and big buttons don’t necessarily correlate with small and big flushes, so check which is which. This can save between three and nine litres of water per flush. Sort your leaks Check for leaks and get them fixed. Late at night, get a piece of tissue and stick it at the back of the toilet pan. If the tissue has got washed into the toilet bowl overnight, that means you have a leak. Fixing leaks can save thousands of litres of water over a year.

Interview by Jack Rear