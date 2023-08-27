Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Looks Just Right With A 26% Price Jump

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 26% share price jump in the last month. Notwithstanding the latest gain, the annual share price return of 9.6% isn't as impressive.

After such a large jump in price, given close to half the companies in Australia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider Aussie Broadband as a stock to avoid entirely with its 37.6x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Aussie Broadband has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Aussie Broadband?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Aussie Broadband's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 282%. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 45% each year as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 15% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Aussie Broadband is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Aussie Broadband's P/E?

The strong share price surge has got Aussie Broadband's P/E rushing to great heights as well. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Aussie Broadband's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

