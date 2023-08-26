Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Just Released Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Shareholders of Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 15% to AU$3.44 following its latest annual results. It was an okay result overall, with revenues coming in at AU$788m, roughly what the analysts had been expecting. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Aussie Broadband's seven analysts is for revenues of AU$921.8m in 2024. This would reflect a notable 17% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 55% to AU$0.14. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of AU$914.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.18 in 2024. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a large cut to EPS estimates.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at AU$3.59, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Aussie Broadband analyst has a price target of AU$5.50 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at AU$2.40. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Aussie Broadband's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 17% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 39% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 3.8% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Aussie Broadband is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Aussie Broadband. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at AU$3.59, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

