Aurora Votes 2022: Council needs “different perspective,” says Ward 6 candidate Greg Smith

·5 min read

Over the past four years, Greg Smith has closely watched Council and hasn’t necessarily liked what he’s seen. “Concerned” with the “direction and vision that was happening around the table,” Smith says Council needed “a different perspective,” and he believes he’s the right person to bring it.

Smith is looking to bring his voice to the table as a candidate for Ward 6, a community he calls “the new heart and soul of Aurora.”

Should the residents elect him to be their voice on October 24, he says he wants to bring a spirit of “collaboration” to the lawmaking process.

“I have always been a builder – business-wise and community-wise, with festivals and all kinds of other things I have done – and I think Council has been a little bit of managers and too much on the spending side of things,” he says. “It was pretty important that we look to do things a little bit more creatively in terms of delivering services to residents and I have some ideas to help make that happen.”

Fiscal responsibility is a top priority, he says, and transparency “has to be a big factor” in discussions about how their tax dollars are spent.

“I believe we will have some financial pressures for the next four years because of some of the spending and increased operating costs that come from things like Town Square… and I think it is going to be very important [to] understand what those costs are, maybe explore governance models that might be able to minimize any kind of cost to the taxpayer but, at the same time, delivering exceptional services and so on.

“First and foremost, they (Town Square, the Armoury) are being built, the deals are done. I think from a Council perspective and from a Town perspective, we need to ensure that with the costs we’re going to incur on a regular basis for Town Square, that we at least maximize out the benefits for residents.”

Another Town-wide concern he is hearing at the door are lingering questions around Aurora’s adoption of a Ward system.

While Aurora residents previously rejected a ward system through a referendum, the outgoing Council voted to install the system in time for Election 2022.

“I think it should be up to the people to determine how they want to be democratically represented and how that works should not be left in the hands of politicians,” stating he would like to bring forward the matter to put it back on the ballot in 2026, if not sooner. What I hear is people can vote for six people who… represent what they want Council to be and what they want the Town to look at. That has been reduced down to one choice.”

Another top concern for Smith is development and protecting green space. While he says Ward 6 residents feel they are well-served by existing spaces and amenities, this is not uniform Aurora-wide.

Development also needs to focus on affordable housing so residents have the opportunity to stay in Aurora from cradle to grave – and options limited to four-bedroom houses or a “condo up in the sky” are not going to cut it.

“There have to be better options,” he says. “The biggest downside from that is people who have a discretionary income, who are empty-nesters, whatever, if they don’t have downsizing options that are reasonable, they cash out, they take their money and they go somewhere else.”

The same can be said of some small businesses during COVID-19 that either shut down or moved elsewhere.

“To support our small businesses, I think we need to be able to have people live here from beginning to end, on a continuum. I would like to see us work with developers to come up with alternatives and other options, perhaps.”

For Smith, at the end of the day, finding alternatives and other options is what it’s all about. He says he wants to see more “free thinking” at the Council table and less “bloc-like voting and more of a discussion encouraging new ideas to be brought forward.”

“I think collaboration is a really important thing and what I mean by that is we need to roll up our sleeves and be ahead of the game instead of waiting until a developer brings a planning application in,” he says. “There’s probably a lot of groundwork that could be done well before that. Talking with builders, property owners, or whatever, to understand what their vision is, based on our Official Plan, and try to work with them ahead of time so we’re not getting into applications and variances being voted down to by Council and then have it go to LPAT.

“I really want people to understand that from watching the role of Council and the Mayor, it is a very time-consuming job. I understand that. A lot of people have full time jobs and are part-time Councillors. The workload is tremendous, I understand that. But I also think that if you’re going to sit at the table and take that on, that you’ve got to do all the work that is required in order to make good decisions. You need to speak, be engaged, we need to roll up our sleeves and be involved and do the work and not just sit around a table pushing a button.”

Brock Weir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Auroran

Latest Stories

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel has his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson, Chandler Stephen

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Juraj Slafkovsky scores first career goal as Canadiens rout Coyotes 6-2

    MONTREAL — It took five games and a little more tape on his stick but Juraj Salfkovsky finally scored his first National Hockey League goal. The Canadiens used a three-goal first period to cruise to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Bell Centre crowd gave the first overall pick a standing ovation as the PA announcer called his name and kept it going by chanting Slafkovsky's name after the second-period marker. "It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel has his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson, Chandler Stephen

  • Roughriders linebacker Sankey leading CFL in tackles once again

    He's in a different city with a different team but Darnell Sankey is in a familiar place. The Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker has a CFL-high 104 tackles, three more than Hamilton's Jovan Santos-Knox. Last season — his first in Canada — the six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey registered a league-leading 97 tackles with the Calgary Stampeders. "First and foremost I'm incredibly blessed," Sankey said in a recent telephone interview. "To be honest, I felt I could come in here and do the same, if not