'Aurora Teagarden Mysteries' Fans, You're Going to Want to Sit Down for This News Candace Just Dropped

Candace Cameron Bure is excited about her future at GAC Family but she hasn’t taken her eye off of one particular Hallmark project that brought her joy over the years — Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.

In April, the Full House actress made headlines when she announced her departure from the TV network. Throughout her 14 years with the channel, she earned the title of "Queen of Christmas" and starred in a whopping 30 movies, including 18 films for the Aurora Teagarden franchise. After following in the footsteps of Danica McKellar, Jessica Lowndes, Trevor Donovan and Jen Lilley, who also made the move to GAC, Deadline reported that there were “no new Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movies in the works.” Shortly after, Variety confirmed this news via multiple sources who said there were no plans to continue the series.

At the time, Hallmark fans flooded Candace’s Instagram with upset comments about this change in programming. “WHAT ABOUT AURORA TEAGARDEN???????????? I CAN'T I JUST CAN'T is it gone now????” one person wrote. But by the sounds of it, Candace is up for reviving the flicks for GAC Family.

Speaking with Variety, the Fuller House star revealed that just because she’s no longer with Hallmark and her former network has no plans for Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, it doesn’t mean that it’s not on the table.

“It’s open. It’s definitely something we would like to revisit for Great American Family,” Candace told the outlet. “It’s about putting puzzle pieces together, but it’s very possible.”

Whether it’s a real possibility for Candace to move the popular franchise from Hallmark over to GAC Family is unknown at this point. Based on author Charlaine Harris’s best-selling crime novels, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries centers around a librarian named Aurora “Roe” Teagarden who solves mysteries with the Real Murders Club, a group of true-crime enthusiasts.

Before she left Hallmark, Candace celebrated her latest movie for the franchise titled Haunted By Murder, which aired this past February. “Just wrapped another Aurora Teagarden Mystery. #18 !!!! I can’t believe we started these movies 7 years ago 🤯,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself with her former cast members in December 2021. “I love bringing you family friendly entertainment and can’t wait for you to see this new one!”

The actress echoed a similar message when she confirmed her exit. “I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” she said in a statement.

So, it could happen …

