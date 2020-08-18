Aurora Spine Receives “Notice of Allowance” for Patent: DEXA Technology™ —The World’s First Patient-Matched Interbody Implant Technology to Enable Improved Spine Surgery

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) today announced it has received “Notice of Allowance” for its patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Patient-Matched Interbody Implant Technology.



This patent will be utilized to create spinal implants that match the patient’s specific bone density based on a DEXA Scan/T-score allowing for the best bone fusion treatment and most favorable outcome based on that patient’s bone density.

Traditionally, medical devices for spinal procedures are ‘one size fits all’ and assumes that every patient’s bone density is similar. Not all patients have the same bone density, but most implants have a significantly higher density and are more rigid than bone found in spine joints. Aurora Spine patient matched implants will be bone density specific and may be used on patients with osteoporotic bone.

“Today, we are extremely excited about this patent that will be issued. Aurora Spine is once again positioned to reshape the market through patent focused innovation and address the next advancement in spine surgery – DEXA Interbody Technology," said Trent Northcutt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Spine. “This patent will allow for the development of implants that will match a patient’s bone density. We have placed a lot of effort and time into validating the bone match technology and are prepared to immediately commence testing of this new innovation.”

Laszlo Garamszegi, Chief Technology Officer, added, “We believe the DEXA technology creates opportunities for patients with osteoporosis to receive fusion treatment similar to patients with healthy bone density. We are very excited about the ongoing steps toward launching this patient-matched technology.”

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies.

