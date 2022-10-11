Aurora Spine Corporation to Attend the North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting

- Company to showcase products including recently FDA cleared SiLO TFXTM at booth #4604 –

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced it will be participating at the 2022 North American Spine Society (“NASS”) Annual Meeting, October 12-October 15, 2022 at McCormick Place – West Building in Chicago, Illinois at Booth #4604. The North American Spine Society is a global multidisciplinary medical society that utilizes education, research and advocacy to foster the highest quality, ethical, value and evidence-based spine care.

At this year’s NASS event, Aurora Spine will be showcasing its product line, including the newly FDA cleared SiLO TFX SI Fusion System, which is intended for use on patients who require sacroiliac joint fusion surgery. The new system expected for launch in early 2023, is a titanium implant which was specifically designed to transfix the sacrum and ilium, providing stability for bony fusion at the SI joint.

The company will also display its DEXA TechnologyTM products that are also FDA cleared: the DEXA-C, a line of cervical cages for anterior cervical discectomy with fusion (ACDF) procedures, and DEXA SOLO-L , a standalone device for anterior and lateral lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF & LLIF) procedures. Aurora's patented DEXA Technology is being used to create implants that match a patient's bone density and DEXA T-Score. The company will also be showcasing its line of ZIP products, which offer the Screwless Procedure and enables MIS Interspinous fusion without the use of a screw set.

"We are very excited to be attending NASS, which is one of the top industry shows during the year. This year’s conference is centrally located in Chicago and we are gearing up for a strong showing and meeting with doctors seeking new and novel technologies that can help their procedures and patient outcomes. NASS will be an excellent venue to showcase our DEXA franchise and other key products like ZIP and SiLO,” stated Trent Northcutt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Spine. “As we continue to educate and train more doctors on Aurora products, we continue to build momentum in our sales pipeline. Having DEXA products available will be a good growth catalyst for the remainder of fiscal 2022 and into 2023. My team and I are looking forward to a great event and greeting attendee with many new products and technologies that we have worked diligently to bring to market in recent years."

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company’s products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

