Aurora Mobile Partners with Ping An Futures to Help Optimize Customer Engagement

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Ping An Futures Co., Ltd. ("Ping An Futures"), a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (601318.SH; 2318.HK) (“Ping An Group”), to help enhance user stickiness and engagement with its intelligent push notification solution JPush.



Founded in 1996, Ping An Futures is a commodity and derivatives service platform under Ping An Group with a registered capital of RMB722 million. Ping An Futures serves as an important part of Ping An Group’s full set of financial services and has been rated as an A-level futures company by the China Securities Regulatory Commission for three consecutive years. After years of development, Ping An Futures has become a domestic one-stop intelligent futures trading platform, providing users with comprehensive financial market information and trading services.

JPush provides refined push notification services leveraging accurate user profiles.

In the futures market, long-term partnerships between investors and service platforms are critical. Investors need useful investment tools to facilitate trading, like a full range of information services, while service platforms need to build a good user engagement system supporting user acquisition and retention. Therefore, as the complexity of the investor base and the diversification of each user's trading preferences are growing, service platforms are increasingly exploring accurate, personalized and intelligent user engagement models. JPush helps Ping An Futures with highly refined push notification services leveraging a combination of "accurate individual user identification" and "conditional user grouping".

JPush provides various message formats, such as notification bar, large text, large picture, notification drawer, full-screen notification, feed, pop-up and customized formats. These novel message formats can effectively enhance user interest and click-through rates. For example, when an introductory course for junior investors is pushed, a variety of notification styles will help Ping An Futures increase the viewing rate and users’ favorable impression of its app, therefore, developing close relationships with new users and improving user stickiness.

JPush helps Ping An Futures effectively carry out intelligent user engagement with comprehensive and stable services.

JPush fully supports various operating systems including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp and WinPhone, and is compatible with JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu and ASUS, which totally cover the devices of Ping An Futures’ users. Additionally, JPush is equipped with multi-dimensional messaging tools to manage objects, content, channels and goals. For its new users, Ping An Futures leverages JPush to regularly push basic knowledge and information about the futures market, getting them familiar with the market. For experienced users, JPush can further push messages about trading skills and investment dynamics, helping them improve their trading skills.

In daily trading, users are most concerned about real-time market signals. JPush delivers notifications within milliseconds and provides full-time market dynamics-related push messaging across the whole process from pre-market to after-market trading. This will ensure that important market information is pushed to users in the shortest time, effectively increasing users' reliance on the Ping An Futures app.

JPush provides 24/7 technical support to customers to ensure constant push notification services even during Chinese holidays when customers need information for hedging or other purposes. For Ping An Futures' trading plans during long holidays, JPush can provide in-time push notifications related to risk management, investment strategies and transactions to investors when other markets fluctuate during a Chinese holiday. This will significantly enhance the credibility of the Ping An Futures app.

With the development of fintech, it is crucial for trading platforms to provide secure, stable and personalized services to investors. Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to upgrade its products and solutions to help financial customers effectively carry out multiple-channel intelligent user reach and engagement.

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

