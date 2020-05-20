BREAKING: Aurora enters U.S. CBD market with Reliva acquisition

The symbol for Aurora Cannabis appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the Canadian company lists on October 23, 2018. Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it incurred a loss in its second quarter that was fueled by the company taking a recent $1 billion writedown. The Edmonton-based cannabis business says in the period ended Dec. 31 its net revenue fell by 26 per cent to reach about $56 million, down from roughly $75 million in the prior quarter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Richard Drew

Aurora Cannabis is set to enter the United States CBD market with a deal to acquire Reliva, a CBD brand sold in over 20,000 American mass retail locations.

Under the all-stock deal, Reliva stakeholders will receive US$40 million in Aurora shares. The deal is expected to close next month.

The transaction also includes a potential earn-out of up to a maximum of US$45 million in Aurora shares, cash or a combination thereof, over the next two years, contingent upon Reliva achieving certain financial targets.

"Together, Aurora and Reliva will partner to create an international cannabinoid leader that we believe can deliver robust revenue and profitable growth," Aurora’s interim chief executive officer Michael Singer stated in a news release on Wednesday.

"We have taken the time necessary to carefully assess the company's entry into the U.S. market and we firmly believe that the combination with Reliva will create significant long-term value as Reliva provides us options to grow in hemp-derived CBD internationally.”





