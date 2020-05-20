BREAKING: Aurora enters U.S. CBD market with Reliva acquisition
Aurora Cannabis is set to enter the United States CBD market with a deal to acquire Reliva, a CBD brand sold in over 20,000 American mass retail locations.
Under the all-stock deal, Reliva stakeholders will receive US$40 million in Aurora shares. The deal is expected to close next month.
The transaction also includes a potential earn-out of up to a maximum of US$45 million in Aurora shares, cash or a combination thereof, over the next two years, contingent upon Reliva achieving certain financial targets.
"Together, Aurora and Reliva will partner to create an international cannabinoid leader that we believe can deliver robust revenue and profitable growth," Aurora’s interim chief executive officer Michael Singer stated in a news release on Wednesday.
"We have taken the time necessary to carefully assess the company's entry into the U.S. market and we firmly believe that the combination with Reliva will create significant long-term value as Reliva provides us options to grow in hemp-derived CBD internationally.”
More to follow.