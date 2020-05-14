Aurora Cannabis sees $137.4M net loss, $75.2M revenue in third quarter

EDMONTON — Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it incurred a $137.4 million net loss in its third quarter, down from the $1.3 billion it reported the quarter before.

The Edmonton-based cannabis company says the period ended Mar. 31 saw improvement because the quarter before it had a $762.2 million goodwill impairment charge and $210.6 million impairment charge on intangibles and property, plant and equipment.

Its third quarter net loss amounted to $1.37 per share, down from $14.16 the quarter before.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Analysts had expected the company to report 76 cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Aurora also says it reached a net revenue of $75.2 million, up from the $56 million it accrued the quarter before.

The numbers were released just after Aurora's stock surged by 91 cents or almost 11 per cent to reach $9.20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ACB)

The Canadian Press