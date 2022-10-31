Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces appointment of the new CFO

Auriant Mining AB

The Board of Auriant Mining AB (publ.) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Alexander Buchnev will join the Group as Chief Financial Officer on 1 November 2022.

Alexander graduated from the Financial Academy in Moscow in 2004 with a Degree in Crisis Management. Alexander is qualified as an ACCA and his 20 years’ extensive financial and accounting experience includes CFO of Planeta Sirius Group, a top 5 Russian workwear producer, as well as CFO of VEDK Group, a gold producer in the Republic of Yakutia (Russia), and 8 years of experience at Ernst&Young. Alexander previously already worked for Auriant Mining Group as CFO and IFRS Leader in 2013-2018.

For more information, please contact:



Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel.: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com



Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com.

