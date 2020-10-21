Aureus, Inc. Receives Initial Order of Equipment for 10 Micro Markets Targeted for the Atlanta, GA Market

Company Anticipates its First Micro Market Location will debut within 15 Days in Atlanta Generating Revenue for the Company Immediately

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Aureus Incorporated (OTC PINK:ARSN) ("Aureus" or the "Company") (www.AureusNOW.com) an emerging leader in the food brand development industry, which owns the Yuengling's Ice Cream brand ("Yuengling's Ice Cream" or "Yuengling's") (www.yuenglingsicecream.com), announced today it is in receipt of its initial equipment order to establish the first 10 Micro Markets for the company in Atlanta, GA.

Micro Markets grew 574% from 2,642 locations in 2012 to 17,806 in 2016. Micro Markets look and feel like modern convenience stores while functioning with the ease and efficiency of vending foodservice and refreshment services. They provide an improved customer experience and greater product variety, with a proven track record of increasing sales at a vending locations while keeping labor costs down and increasing operating efficiencies.

"With the announcement of our initial order of equipment now being in our possession, we can aggressively move forward in establishing these first 10 Micro Markets throughout the Atlanta metropolitan area immediately," said Everett Dickson, CEO of Aureus, Inc. "We believe we can open as many as 30 locations by year end giving us added revenue to our bottom line in a high growth sector while keeping our capital requirement low. This is a marketplace we are, very excited to pursue and are confident it will start reaping rewards for us very soon with the first location opening within the next two weeks."

Dickson said, "Our Micro markets provide a much wider selection of up to 150 to 400 products depending on the size of location, giving us the ability to customize product selection providing healthier alternatives, and catering to various diet restrictions such as gluten free, low carb and high protein selections. Our Micro Markets will utilize a proprietary online checkout app developed by Healthy Smart Mart for payment processing offering greater ease of purchase to our customers. In addition, the company announced it has purchased a payment processing system which has full real time inventory tracking amongst other things, allowing Aureus to run operations more efficiently.

The increased product variety, open flow and cashless payment options means that consumers spend less time in line fumbling with cash/change, b) purchase multiple items with one transaction and c) spending as much as four times per transaction then with cash transactions. Our first installations will be 20 locations in Atlanta, GA. We have identified a total of 26,000 businesses within a 5-mile radius and over 750 locations that meet our specific target location criteria. We project a 56% Gross profit margin with average monthly gross sales of $4,000 to $8,000 per location. Our second market area will most likely be in Northern Philadelphia, PA taking advantage of our Yuengling Ice Cream team members."

Locations can be deployed in approximately 60-90 days and we look forward to growing our network nationally. We are an early adopter, targeting businesses under 300 employees and expect to scale quickly to take advantage of a current competitive advantage. While its too early to project the ultimate size of the network, we would expect to eventually grow to 1,200 to 2,500 locations nationally over time.

