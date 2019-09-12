Aurelie Rivard earns 2nd gold medal at para swimming championships

Aurelie Rivard just keeps winning.

The 23-year-old from St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., picked up her second gold medal of the world para swimming championships on Thursday when she swam a 59.83 seconds in the 100-metre freestyle s10.

The time also represented a championship meet record.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Earlier, the Canadian swimmer won gold in the 50 s10 on the opening night of the London meet.

WATCH | Aurelie Rivard collects 2nd gold medal at para swimming worlds:

"I am really happy. I really wanted to win this race because I had never won the world title in the 100 free, so it's exciting to win a new one," said Rivard. "There was no way I was letting anyone beat me tonight. At the turn, I looked to see where my closest rival was, I put my head in the water and gave everything I had to make sure I was first to the wall."

Rivard has also competed at a pair of Paralympics. Her latest gold medal is also her fourth career world title, after she also won the 50 and 400 free events in 2015, in addition to her 50 free win in London.

Her world championships debut came in 2010 when she was just 14 years old.

WATCH | Rivard wins gold, Newkirk takes silver at para swimming worlds

In the women's 100 back S7, Shelby Newkirk of Saskatoon touched the wall in 1:21.58 to take second place behind Elizabeth Marks of the United States, who prevailed in 1:21.05.

"I'm really happy with my race. I couldn't be prouder. It's my first time at worlds, and I'm really happy with how it's going so far," said Newkirk. "It was a great race. I'm a very competitive person, so having people near me motivates me even more. It's awesome to have competitive people to race against."

Story continues

The championships, which also serve as the first qualifying opportunity for Tokyo 2020, run until Sunday at the London Aquatics Centre. Finals will be streamed daily beginning at 1 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca.

WATCH | Complete coverage of Day 4: