Aurangabad Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date

Patna, October 18: The Aurangabad Vidhan Sabha seat will go to polls in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020. In Aurangabad assembly constituency, the incumbent Congress MLA Anand Shankar Singh, who has been renominated, is facing a challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Ramadhar Singh. According to the schedule for the Bihar assembly elections, polling in Aurangabad assembly constituency will be held on October 28. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD, Congress, Left Declare Candidates on 243 Seats; Check Full List of Names Here.

Also Read | Ghosi Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date

As per the Election Commission's schedule, the last date of filing nomination papers for seats going to polls in the first phase was October 8. Nominations were scrutinised on October 9. The last date for withdrawal was October 12. Here it may be noted that the Congress has formed an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties. Similarly, the BJP, the Janata Dal (United) and two regional parties are contesting polls together. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

Of the 243 seats in Bihar, the RJD is contesting 121 and its ally Congress has fielded candidates in 70 constituencies, leaving 29 seats for Left parties. Of the 243 seats in Bihar, the BJP is contesting 121 and its ally JD(U) has been allotted 122 seats. The Nitish Kumar-led party will accommodate the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the BJP will accommodate the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Also Read | Kutumba Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date

Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10. Multiple opinion polls have predicted a victory for the JDU-BJP combine.