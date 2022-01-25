AURALEE Debuts New Balance XC-72 Collab on FW22 Runway

Following up on its 550 design, Japanese label AURALEE has debuted another New Balance collaboration on its Fall/Winter 2022 runway.

This time around, the duo has reworked the XC-72 silhouette in monochrome themes. The sneaker silhouette dons a minimalist look signature to AURALEE in tones of brown, blue and dusty yellow. The chocolate brown pair features a subtle touch of contrast with black soles, while all three kicks are complete with suede overlays and shoelaces in the same shades.

Take an on-foot look at AURALEE x New Balance's XC-72 above and stay tuned for pricing and release details.

