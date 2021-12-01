Aura Freedom Launches Online Human Trafficking Info Hub

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Aura Freedom has officially launched their new online Human Trafficking Info Hub available on Aura Freedom's website. This ground-breaking online resource centre is a part of Aura Freedom's ongoing Relentless Resilience movement to end gender-based violence in Canada.



"This is a special day for us. Our online Human Trafficking Info Hub is a culmination of over a decade of Aura Freedom's grassroots human trafficking prevention work with survivors, communities, and colleagues around the world." says Aura Freedom's Executive Director, Marissa Kokkoros. "We hope to see the Human Trafficking Info Hub become a true "go to" resource for service providers, students, parents, educators, advocates, researchers, communities and other anti-trafficking stakeholders."

Some resources and downloadable material that can be found on the Human Trafficking Info Hub include:



Definitions of human trafficking & sexual exploitation

Summaries of Canadian human trafficking trends and statistics

How to identify the luring & grooming process

Root causes of human trafficking and the importance of equity

What is consent vs. coercion?

The use of control tactics

How to support survivors

Myth busting human trafficking

Online safety information

Where to get help for people experiencing human trafficking or gender-based violence

And much more

According to Statistics Canada 2018, Canada, 97% of human trafficking victims are women/girls. Members of vulnerable or marginalized groups, like Indigenous women and youth, face a greater risk of being trafficked.

"Recently, Canadians have learned that human trafficking does happen in Canada, but it is still a confusing topic for most. Our Human Trafficking Info Hub will work to answer questions like; How does it happen? How do I know if someone I know is being groomed? Who is being affected? And more importantly, why does it happen and what needs to be done to end it?" says Marissa.

The launch of the Human Trafficking Info Hub coincides with the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, that started on November 25 (International Day of the Elimination of Violence Against Women) and continues until December 10 (World Human Rights Day).



To support the launch, Aura Freedom will be conducting a FREE webinar on December 9 that will guide attendees through an interactive tour of the various features, sections, and resources of the Human Trafficking Info Hub. Register for this free webinar on EventBrite.



To explore Aura Freedom's Human Trafficking Info Hub visit www.aurafreedom.com.

ABOUT AURA FREEDOM:

Aura Freedom is a grassroots, intersectional feminist organization working to end violence against women and human trafficking in Canada through advocacy and education.

