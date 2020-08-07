Aura Announces the Settlement of the Over-Allotment BDRs in the Context of the Initial Primary and Secondary Public Offering with Restricted Efforts

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA32) (the "Company" or “Aura”) today announces the settlement of the Over-Allotment BDRs (as defined below) of the previously announced initial primary and secondary public offering with restricted efforts of Brazilian depositary receipts (certificados de depósito de ações, or "BDRs"), sponsored level II, issued by Itaú Unibanco S.A., as depositary institution, with each BDR representing one share of the Company (each, a “Share”) (the “Offering”).



The Offering consisted of (i) a primary public offering with restricted efforts of, initially, 331,033 BDRs (the “Primary Offering” and the “Primary Offering BDRs”), representing 331,033 Shares, and a secondary public offering with restricted efforts of, initially, 626,090 BDRs by a certain shareholder of the Company (the “Base Offering Selling Shareholder”) (the “Secondary Offering” and the “Secondary Offering BDRs”, and the Primary Offering, together with the Secondary Offering, the “Base Offering”, and the Primary Offering BDRs, together with the Secondary Offering BDRs, the “Base Offering BDRs”), representing 626,090 Shares, on the non-organized over-the-counter market, exclusively to professional investors (as defined in article 9-A of Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or the “CVM”) Instruction No. 539, dated November 13, 2013, as amended (“CVM Instruction 539”)) located in Brazil (“Local Professional Investors”), placed by a syndicate of underwriters (the “Brazilian Underwriters”), pursuant to Brazilian Law No. 6,385, dated December 7, 1976, as amended (the “Brazilian Capital Markets Law”), CVM Instruction No. 332, dated April 4, 2000, as amended, CVM Instruction No. 476, dated January 16, 2009, as amended (“CVM Instruction 476”), the ANBIMA Code of Regulation and Best Practices for Structuring, Coordination and Distribution of Public Offers for Securities and Public Offers for the Acquisition of Securities (Código ANBIMA de Regulação e Melhores Práticas para Estruturação, Coordenação e Distribuição de Ofertas Públicas de Valores Mobiliários e Ofertas Públicas de Aquisição de Valores Mobiliários) and other applicable legal and regulatory provisions; and (ii) placement efforts of the BDRs to (a) certain qualified institutional buyers (QIBs, as defined in Rule 144A promulgated under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”)) in the United States, in transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act; (b) certain accredited investors (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) in Canada on a private placement basis; and (c) investors elsewhere outside the United States, Canada and Brazil that were not U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S promulgated under the Securities Act) in accordance with the applicable laws of such jurisdictions (the “Foreign Investors” and, together with the Local Professional Investors, the “Professional Investors”), and, in all cases, provided that they invested in Brazil in accordance with the investment mechanisms regulated by the Brazilian National Monetary Council, the Central Bank of Brazil and/or the CVM, by a syndicate of placement agents (the “International Placement Agents”).

The number of Base Offering BDRs was increased by 6,430 BDRs offered by a certain individual shareholder of the Company, under the same conditions and at the same price of the Base Offering BDRs (the “Additional BDRs”).

In addition to the Additional BDRs, the number of Base Offering BDRs was increased by 88,268 BDRs, of which 30,529 BDRs were allocated by the Company (the “Primary Over-Allotment BDRs”) and 57,739 BDRs were allocated by the Base Offering Selling Shareholder (the “Secondary Over-Allotment BDRs” and, together with the Primary Over-Allotment BDRs, the “Over-Allotment BDRs”), under the same conditions and at the same price of the Base Offering BDRs, pursuant to an option granted by the Company and the Base Offering Selling Shareholder to the Brazilian Underwriter that acted as stabilization agent, for the purposes of the services of stabilization of the price of the BDRs in connection with the Offering.

