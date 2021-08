In this article:

Aurélie Rivard of Canada in action during the women's 100-metre freestyle S10 heat at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. (Marko Djurica/Reuters - image credit)

Decorated swimmer Aurélie Rivard has captured Canada's first gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Rivard, of St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que., repeated as champion in the women's S10 100-metre freestyle on Saturday.

She raced to the finish in a time of 58.14 seconds — breaking the world record for a second time that day.

More to come