Auntie Anne's Is Giving Away Free Pretzels For a Year, and You're Gonna Want to Put Your Name in the Ring

In a sweepstakes that sounds like it was solely designed for Stanley Hudson from The Office, Auntie Anne's is making every day Pretzel Day with its Recline-to-Dine sweepstakes. The grand prize will be a dream come true for one lucky person who loves freshly baked golden-brown pretzels (salted or cinnamon-sugar, we don't judge) combined with the comfort of sitting in a comfy, dad-approved recliner.

The sweepstakes is to celebrate the launch of mobile ordering on Auntie Anne's Pretzel Perks app, which allows customers to place an order for fresh pretzels for pickup or delivery from the comfort of their couch — or recliner, if you're lucky!

One grand prize winner will receive an entire year of free pretzels (we'll let you do the math on that one, it's almost too many pretzels to compute), $1,200 to buy their dream recliner, a year of streaming services to enjoy some entertainment while they munch on their pretzels, and some Auntie Anne's swag, including some pretzel-themed socks, and who doesn't need those? If you're not chosen as the grand prize winner, there's still hope, as 24 runners up will win a $25 Auntie Anne's gift card and some pretzel-themed goodies.

You can enter the sweepstakes online August 4-25. And in the meantime, you can daydream about whether you're more excited for the salted or cinnamon-sugar pretzels.

